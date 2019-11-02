Psalm 42:1 says, “As the hart (deer) panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.” Today is the opening of deer season for many folks and is eagerly anticipated by hunters of all ages. Someone said this: “Roses are red, violets are blue, attention all deer, I’m coming for you!”
Some folks across the country think that East Texans don’t appreciate nature because we hunt, fish, and cut trees, but for most of us, nothing could be further from the truth. Psalm 8:8-9 says, “The fowl of the air, and the fish of the sea, and whatsoever passeth through the paths of the seas. O LORD our Lord, how excellent is thy name in all the earth.”
Natural beauty surrounds us everywhere we look.We may not have the incredible fall foliage of areas north and east of us, but we have a lot of other beautiful sights here in this area. It is worthy of a prayer of thanksgiving lifted from a hunting stand on a fall weekend. Psalm 116:12 says, “What shall I render unto the Lord for all his benefits toward me?”
The question is are you as excited about Jesus as you are your new bow or hunting stand? Will you skip church tomorrow to chase after that trophy buck? This one Sunday in a Bible teaching church is worth more than all the deer that will gather around your feeder or food plot.
Enjoy your time hunting today, but do not forget how important the Lord is. Without Him hunting would be impossible. I wear camouflage but my faith should never be hidden. Romans 1:16 says, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.”