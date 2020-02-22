Tomorrow (February 23) is Outdoorsman Sunday at Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson. You can learn more about this event at HopeAtHeritage.com. We have over 60 amazing door prizes to give away, and everyone that attends receives a free shirt. Our speaker is Darren Barnett, and the following devotional was written recently by him.
Philippians 4:11 says, “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
For most of us, deer season is now finished and other small game seasons are winding down for another year. Did you have a good season? Did you kill a wall hanger or maybe even your first wild animal? Are you content now with everything you deal with in life?
Most should probably answer no to that question. The word content means having a mind at peace; satisfied. Many people desire to find their contentment in the cares of this world. You may have killed a good one this year, but will that help you deal with being diagnosed with cancer or maybe even losing someone close to you?
Our contentment should never be found from the success in the field, a rifle, or even a new home. It should always be found in Jesus Christ because these material desires and self-satisfactions are only temporary.
There is one thing certain about this life; it is very difficult. How is your walk today with your Savior? Does your life reflect Jesus Christ? Are you being faithful to reading your Bible? Could it be that you’re searching for contentment from the world?
Philippians 4:13 says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Paul’s contentment was in Jesus! Where are you searching for contentment today? Is it in the material gain of this world? Jesus is always the answer!