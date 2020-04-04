My schedule for April looks nothing like what I pictured it would a month ago. Do you have this same problem?
Some of my changes have been hard. My schedule said I was traveling to five countries in Europe and Asia, but of course I had to cancel this trip. My wife had to cancel her flight to Atlanta to get together with her family. Also, we will have to continue to limit our church fellowship. While I’m thankful for technology and our “drive-ins” services, I still miss the in-house worship with my church family.
Things do not always work out the way that we want them too. We tell our children and grandchildren this, but it is time for us to own this fact. Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” If we love God and serve His calling, things will work out for good.
I want to encourage you to take advantage of this time. Rather than crying over what we cannot do, let’s look for what we can do. Some of the greatest works of God have happened during times of national tragedy. The Holy Spirit has not been hindered by social distancing.
We can still pray. We can still read our Bibles. We can encourage others by email, social media, text, or a simple phone call. You can spend time getting to know your family again without the distraction of sports and competition.
Someday the Coronavirus will be a distant memory in the past. Do something now for God that will make you look back at it as a seized opportunity. Galatians 6:10 says, “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.”