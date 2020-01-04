The new year has arrived, and with it comes a clean slate with infinite possibilities. Some people will resolve to start diet and exercise, and the gym will be filled with people working off the holiday pounds.
Maybe the year’s resolution will be to read more or to love more or to travel more. Whatever you resolve to do will take time to accomplish, and spiritual resolutions are worth the time. Over the next fifty-two weeks, make time for your church. Support the worship services, support your pastor, and be a friend to others that attend.
Hebrews 10:25 says, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” Take time to read the Bible and pray.
A daily Bible reading schedule can be found online or ask your pastor to get you one. Compile a prayer list and take a few minutes every day to pray. This will be time well spent that will reap eternal dividends. Another great time resolution is family time. Go on regular dates with your spouse.
If you have children take time for each of them, and grown children should take time with their parents. Chris Mack, head coach of the University of Louisville men’s basketball team, believes that his three children are more important than his job.
“It’s everything to me,” Mack said. “When I die, hopefully a long, long time from now, I’d rather be considered a better dad than a better coach.” This may be an unusual quote for a basketball coach, but it should not be unusual for a Christian. Time is limited, but we all have the same amount. Psalm 90:12 says, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” How will you spend your time in 2020?