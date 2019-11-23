Psalm 100 says, “Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto himand bless his name.”
These familiar words give clear evidence for the case of thankfulness. He is God, and really nothing else needs added. Simply be thankful for God Himself.David said in II Samuel 7:22, “For there is not like thee, neither is there any God beside thee.”
Not only is He God, but He is a good God. “For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.” While God’s goodness is constant and universal, it is good as a people and as a country to set aside a Thanksgiving Day to commemorate His goodness. God is good, God is merciful and God is faithful. Whether you were a Pilgrim, or you are a Baby Boomer, Millennial, or Generation Z, you are given reasons for thankfulness to Him. No matter what generation comes and goes, God’s greatness extends far beyond.
What a joy being made one of His people. He is our Creator, but He is so much more. We are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus, which gives us plenty of reason to praise and thank Him. He is our Shepherd who provides for and guides us through life.
The Pilgrims had just gotten through a tough year in 1621. They had very little, but they were thankful. In 2019 many will gather around tables loaded with delicious food but with little thankfulness. Do not be like that. Let us be thankful to a great God that has given us so much.