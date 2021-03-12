This Sunday, March 14 Darren Barnett is speaking at Heritage Baptist Church at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. He is a hunter and ministers to hunters across America through Sixth Day Outdoor Ministry.
His website is sixthdayom.com and the ministry is on social media sites. The following is part a devotion that Barnett recently wrote.
Psalm 124 is all about the Lord! It is about His power and control, but also his love to mankind. Notice verse 8, “Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth.”
When you adventure to the back woods, you can see the mighty hand of God in every direction that you look. From the trees, to the streams, to every critter of the field (birds, squirrels, rabbits, deer, turkeys, fox, and coyotes).
The next time you are in the forest stop and think for a moment about the mighty hand of God and all His work He has given us. What power! This is the God that loves us. The Bible says in I Peter 5:8, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”
Looking back at Psalm 124 it feels like we experience verse six and seven. We feel like a rabbit who is still alive but in the mouth of the coyote with no hope ahead. Even the bird who has a snare around its leg with no chance of getting away. Satan hates us! He wants every believer to feel like there is no hope for the future. He is a liar so do not believe that for one minute.
God is a great deliverer! He is our strength and shield! Our strong tower! Notice how the Psalm starts out, “If it had not been the LORD who was on our side…” verse two again reminds us, “If it had not been the LORD who was on our side.”
There are a lot of bad things listed in this Psalm, but none of these things happen to God’s people because He said He would never leave us or forsake us. Joshua 1:5 says, “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”
Do not feel like your situation is too tough for escape! God can, and will, deliver you. He will protect you from the enemy! He will release you from the jaws of the predator! He will break the snare! Keep your head up and keep trusting God!