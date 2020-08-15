By Seth Buckner
God’s grace is free. Not much is truly free these days, and many things advertising such have hidden cost attached. Grace is totally free to us, but it does have a cost for Someone. Jesus Christ paid a hefty price of our sin. He laid down His life as payment, making it possible for us to receive the grace of God.
There is only one explanation for such a sacrifice—love. John 3:16 tells us, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Years ago, Billy Graham was traveling through a small town in the south, and a police officer pulled him over for excessive speeds. Graham immediately admitted his guilt, but the lawman insisted that he had to appear in court the that day. At the court hearing, the judge asked the famous question, “Guilty, or not guilty?” Graham pleaded guilty, and the judge gave the verdict, “That will be ten dollars—one dollar for every mile you were going over the speed limit.”
About this time, the judge recognized the famous preacher. “You have violated the law,” he said. “The fine must be paid, but I am going to pay it for you.” The judge took ten dollars out of his own pocket and paid the fine, and then took Graham out and bought him a steak dinner.
That act of grace pictures how God treats us when we are willing to repent. Christ died so that we could go free. He became a willing sacrifice so we could receive His grace. John 3:17 says, “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” Have you accepted this gift of grace?