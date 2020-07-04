It would have been impossible for America to have won the Revolutionary War and freedom without God’s help. It was a ‘David vs. Goliath’ battle, and Goliath wins every time unless God intervenes. Seven years before he died, George Washington wrote, “I am sure that never was there a people who had more reason to acknowledge a Divine interposition in their affairs, than those of the United States.”
One of the amazing battles early in the war was the battle of Bunker Hill, which was actually fought on Breeds Hill. Why does history still name it to have been fought on Bunker Hill? I believe it was because the spiritual battle was fought there by a Connecticut Baptist preacher named David Avery. Avery wrote in his diary, “I stood on a neighboring hill (Bunker) with hands uplifted, supplicating the blessing of Heaven to crown our unworthy arms with success…” As he prayed, historians write that one could literally feel the surge of reassurance pervade the ranks below him. Many feel that the bitter experience at this battle psychologically crippled the British for the remainder of the war. General Gage wrote, “The success, which was very necessary in our present condition, cost dear.” There is no doubt that they showed a healthy respect for American forces after this bloody battle. The British “won” this battle at great cost, but the real victory was won by a chaplain on the higher elevation who prayed during the entire conflict.
If space would allow, many more miracles could be shared of God’s power to give us freedom. It is sad to watch as America turns away from the One Who created her. I challenge you on this July 4th to recognize the God who gave you this freedom by attending church this weekend and to thank Him for the freedoms you have enjoyed. My prayer is that God will continue to show mercy on this nation.