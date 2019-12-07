Author E. B. White said, “To perceive Christmas through its wrappings becomes more difficult with every year.” There is a lot of truth to that. We should fill the weeks leading up to Christmas Day with peace and happiness, but too often we experience a holiday of worry. People stress about which family to spend Christmas with, which presents to buy, and how to pay for everything afterward.
The announcement of the birth of Christ brought peace to troubled hearts then and still does today. Luke 2:13-14 says, “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Philippians 4:7 shares, “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
Peace is something many want, yet few ever find. In a world filled with struggles, worries and fear, the believer can shine by living a life of peace. Peace comes in knowing who is in control of your life. When we turn over our problems to the Lord, He puts peace in our hearts. C. S. Lewis said, “God cannot give us a happiness and peace apart from Himself, because it is not there. There is no such thing.”
When you are making your list and checking it twice, make sure you are not filling Christmas with worry and stress. 2 Peter 1:2 encourages us, “Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord.” The best gift you can bring to your family gatherings this Christmas is the manifestation of peace in your lives. Jesus has overcome the world and brought peace. Let us live this truth this holiday season.