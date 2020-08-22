If you could travel back in time, what would you do different? How far would you go back? If you are a history buff, maybe you would return to a favorite spot in time. If you have made a poor choice in life, or had a disaster strike, you might return to just before that moment so you could fix your mistakes.
This is fun to think about, but rather pointless. We all know that the only direction in time we can go is forward. Job asked, “Is there not an appointed time to man upon earth?” (Job 7:1)
The answer is yes—we all have an appointed number of hours, days, weeks, months, and years. Paul wrote in I Corinthians 7:29, “But this I say, brethren, the time is short.” This writer played and coached college basketball, and in each game, there was offered to each team several timeouts. During these the time clock would not move. Sometimes we wish that we could just have a timeout to stop the clock of time, but this cannot be done. Our allotted time moves on whether we like it or not.
All we can do is redeem the time (Ephesians 5:16). James 4:14 says, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
One day, we will close our eyes in death, and time will no longer matter to us. Are you ready for that day? Romans 13:11 says, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.” Psalm 37:39 says, “But the salvation of the righteous is of the LORD: he is their strength in the time of trouble.”