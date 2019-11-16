Both commercially and culturally Thanksgiving is one of the most ignored holidays of the year. Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, thanksgiving is not the most lucrative of seasons. Turkeys are not the most romantic birds (understatement of the year), so not much appeals to the advertisers and stores.
For many, Thanksgiving represents a time off work, stuffing with food, and watching football or shopping. This is most unfortunate, because thankfulness is truly needed in our lives. Because of the hubbub surrounding Halloween and preparation for Christmas, most sadly think very little about Thanksgiving and what it means.
Are you thankful? Americans have much to be thankful for. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
As a Christian we should show much thanksgiving for salvation. Psalm 34:2 says, “The Lord redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be desolate.” With salvation we get eternal life, a home in heaven, a new body, and a Heavenly Father--all in one package! That is something worth being thankful for.
Everything else in our lives is secondary to our Christian faith. I John 5:12 says, “He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.” John Newton penned the famous words, “Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now I am found — was blind, but now I see.”
This Thanksgiving season, how about we flip the script in our homes? Instead of treating thanksgiving indifferently, let’s truly show thankfulness for all the blessings that we have. It will be a difference maker in the individual members of our family. Who will be thankful?