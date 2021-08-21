We humans seem to enjoy movies that involve revenge for the hero. The good guy gets beat up or some terrible wrong is done to him, and when it seems he is finished he unleashes his wrath against the bad guys, and we like that. We like to see people get even, and we tend to like to get even ourselves.
The Bible has many stories about revenge – getting even. The big difference between the movies and the Bible: it is God who deals out the vengeance. For believers, we need to know that revenge for wrongs done to us is God’s jurisdiction, not ours. The desire to get even is a strong emotion, one that has led many good folks to do some terrible things. Revenge seems to be a normal human emotion, but it is not the righteous thing to do. Once we have given our souls to Jesus as our Savior, we can no longer respond or react as the world does. We have become part of a spiritual brotherhood: a brotherhood that trusts God to fight our battles for us. “All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord’s…” (1 Samuel 17:47)
I was watching an old John Wayne movie recently entitled “Angel and the Bad Man”. John Wayne’s character, Quirt Evans, was a well-known outlaw/gunslinger who was badly wounded in a gunfight. A devout Christian family took him in and nursed him back to health. The daughter fell in love with him, but he was tempted to return to his old ways. He planned to get revenge on the outlaws that hurt him. He was bent on vengeance. The tagline for the move read, “He lived only for revenge, she lived only for his love.” The movie was strong in its message of the Bible’s teachings of repentance and forgiveness. In the end Quirt Evans saw the light and reformed his ways. The Christian family taught him that vengeance is the Lord’s domain. (Oh how I wish they made movies like that today!)
Revenge by the world’s standards is the cool way to handle folks that wrong us. Many perceive turning the other cheek as a sign of weakness. Jesus considered it a sign of strength – and faith. (Matthew 5:29, Luke 6:29) Getting even when attacked or harmed or wronged is a natural human response. Revenge is considered sweet. But if we are truly following Jesus and living by God’s Word, we know that revenge is not only bitter, it displeases our Lord.
Revenge is an indication that we are failing to trust the Lord as we should. No one has ever been more wronged than Jesus, yet He had no thoughts of revenge. When they arrested Him in the garden, he told Peter that he could call legions of angels to rescue Him. But he did not, because He knew that God’s will was to be.
In Paul’s letter to the Romans, he said, “Do not take revenge, my friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written, ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord. On the contrary: if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head. Do not overcome evil by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
At this moment there may be someone who you feel you want to take revenge upon – to get even with. Pray for the Holy Spirit to lift this desire from your heart. Revenge will only hurt you. Any vengeance due will be rendered by God in His timing and in His righteousness. There is wonderful peace to be found in letting go of vengeful desires.
“Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against one of your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.” (Leviticus 19:18)