Trinity Episcopal Youth has a homeless care package ministry that provides warm articles such as scarves, gloves, and hats during the cold winter months. These packages are handed out the week of Christmas and include the message of the coming of the Messiah.
This year, as a memorial to Jay Jackson, the family donated funds to provide summer care packages for the homeless. These packages included sunscreen, lip balm, sunglasses, cooling wraps, mosquito repellent, sanitation wipes, Kleenex, washcloths, soap, toothbrushes, tarp, a $10 gift certificate to McDonalds and a T-shirt.
These packages were handed out to the homeless in Marshall by Trinity Episcopal youth group. Some of the older youths have been on mission trips designed to minister to the homeless but some of the younger youths are experiencing this type of ministry for the first time. Although they have helped in an indirect way, such as volunteering at My Friends’ House, approaching the homeless directly takes a lot of courage. But they always walk away changed. This is good for both the giver and the receiver. The giver recognizes someone made in the image of God that needs encouragement, direction, and often guidance. The receiver becomes more hopeful because they know that they are not forgotten, and consequently loved by someone. It’s one of the greatest opportunities to show God’s love to others.
“That’s our goal at Trinity Episcopal youth when we give to the homeless; to share God’s love, to share our time and attention, to give them the respect of being an image bearer, to let them know that they are important, cared for, and to point to Christ as the reason for our ministry,” organizers said.