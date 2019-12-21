Twelve Way Foundation in Marshall is all about hope and recently men who have struggled with drug and alcohol addiction came together to share their hope with a Christmas party.
The party, held Sunday, Dec. 15, offered residents, board members, staff and supporting churches such as FUMC, Eastern Hills Church of Christ, Trinity Episcopal Church a chance to mingle and enjoy the holiday season with one another.
Twelve Way Foundation is a faith-based recovery program that offers short-term and long-term residential programs as well as support services.
“Since 2004, our mission is to provide a safe, sober environment for men who have a sincere desire to change their lives through a relationship with Christ and a program of recovery that addresses alcohol and drug abuse,” Executive Director Byron Butts said.
The Christ-centered program is aimed at helping men rebuild relationships with families.
“The program acts as a beautiful ministry,” Butts said. “I cannot tell you how many mothers have come up to me and told me they can sleep at night again because they got their son back.”
The nonprofit organization is a United Way agency, that accepts donations to help offset costs.
For more information go to twelveway.org.