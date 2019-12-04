A Walk to Bethlehem will be presented Dec. 13-15 and offer visitors the chance to experience the Nativity story.
This gift to the community and to all Wonderland of Lights visitors is a progressive tour by lantern light. This is a come-and-go, live nativity in five scenes with all the readings coming straight from the Bible. There are actors, live animals, choirs, luminaries, petting zoo, nativities, music, free refreshments, and more. Golf carts are provided to help make the event handicapped accessible.
This year’s event is Dec. 13-Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. The walk takes about 30 minutes from start to finish and there is absolutely no charge to attend. Tours originate in the church’s gym. Visitors are joined together in small groups to make the tour. Groups are allowed to tour together with the help of a tour guide.
Also, free refreshments, such as cookies, coffee, hot spiced tea, hot chocolate are available while you wait, or as you gather with old friends and new in fellowship around the tables after you have experienced the walk.
Each scene includes a scriptural narration telling the Christmas story as visitors stop along the way to see Mary and the Angel, Joseph and the Angel, the Shepherds and the Angel, the Nativity Creche, and the Arrival of the Wise Men.
There is a display of more than 150 Nativity sets and over 100 nativity ornaments in Hutchins Hall to view while citizens wait or while they are warming up afterwards. There is beautiful music of the season for those who would like to sit back and listen or join in the singing.
There are puzzles and other activities for children in the gym while citizens wait or just hang out and enjoy the time to visit.
The Walk To Bethlehem will celebrate its 19th year in 2019. It is appreciated and enjoyed by all ages. Many folks have made this a family tradition each year right before Christmas. Why not make it one of yours?
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road, and for more information call 903-935-3787.