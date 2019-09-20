Wiley College will hold its annual “Celebration of the Church” worship service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel.
The speaker for the special day of worship and fellowship will be the Rev. Dr. Scott Jameson Jones, Resident Bishop of The Texas Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Vincent Harris, South District Superintendent of the Texas Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church, will also attend and take part in the service. Wiley’s Dean of Chapel, the Rev Dr. Dominque A. Robinson, will preside over the service.
Other members of the clergy who will take part in the celebration are the Rev. Rodger Garbs, Pastor, First United Methodist Church of Marshall; the Rev. James Webb, Pastor, Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church of Marshall; the Rev.Steve Miller, Pastor, New Bethel Baptist Church of Marshall; the Rev. Jay Kevin Jackson, Pastor, First United Methodist Church of Longview; the Rev. Shelia Willis-Timberlake, Pastor, Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Beckville, Texas; and the Rev. Michelle Hall, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church of Sugar Land.
The A Cappella Choir of Wiley College, under the direction of Dr. Gregory McPherson, will share its music ministry during the service.
The community is invited to attend the service which will also be streamed live on the university’s website at www.wileyc.edu.