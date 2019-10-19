There is no doubt that there are great doctors, but there are always some who could be considered worthless. Almost everyone could mention a name who they could put into the bad doctor category. Maybe they are worthless in your eyes because of poor treatment, high prices, misdiagnosis, or long waits. Someone recently mentioned that they could burn their money and get more use than spending it at their doctor. “At least I could get a little heat.”
Job 13:4 talks about worthless doctors: “But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.” It is a helpless feeling to feel cheated by the one who should give comfort and healing.
If you face defeat and depression about the treatment you are receiving, or hurting from loss or addiction, there is good news. Jesus is the “Great Physician” who cares for you spiritually and physically.
Jesus said in Luke 4:18, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised.”
Jesus will never overcharge, and He will always give the right diagnosis. He knows the cure! He is readily available and is just one simple prayer away. There is no waiting room, and no one must wait for an audience with the Great Physician!
Luke 5:31-32 says, “And Jesus answering said unto them, They that are whole need not a physician; but they that are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” The Great Physician is looking for new patients—He will never turn you away. Will you visit Him today?