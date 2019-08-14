Right Kut, at 903 East End Blvd. S. in Marshall, was founded in 1962 by the late Tim Hammers as a cabinet shop, which often worked on mill-work projects.
The company has since evolved into one that handles a wide range of residential and commercial roofing and remodeling projects.
Tim’s son, Ronnie, joined the company in the early 1970s and now serves as CEO. Ronnie’s sons are also involved in the company, with Blake serving as president and heading up roofing and remodeling projects; and Blair serving as vice president and overseeing sheet metal shop productions.
Right Kut looks to the future for a fourth generation to join their staff, Eli Hammers, Ronnie’s grandson.
Roofing projects include conventional composition roofs for homes and roofing for flat roofs on commercial buildings. The company has provided roofing for several major structures in Marshall, including Trinity Episcopal Church and First Baptist Church.
In addition to roofing projects, the company is involved in residential remodeling efforts such as expanding homes to provide them with additional square feet.
Right Kut also has been involved in many projects to refurbish structures after they have been damaged by a fire, wind or water. The company also has been involved in building movie sets for five different films in the Caddo Lake area.
While many of Right Kut’s projects take place in Marshall, the company also has been involved in projects in surrounding areas — frequently within a 30-mile radius of Marshall.