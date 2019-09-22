Walking into the 8th annual Special Abilities Family Fun Day in Kilgore, smiles, both from those with special abilities and those friends and family who simply know they are everyday heroes, could be seen far and wide.
The event was held Saturday in downtown Kilgore and the free festival showcased activities throughout the day geared to both adults and children with special needs.
Many firefighter-themed activities were hosted by area first responders to show just how much these 'everyday heroes' are loved: firetruck rides, on working fire apparatus, and a ride on an aerial platform attached to a ladder truck were just two examples.
One popular event was held by the Sharon Shriners who gave children and adults alike rides on miniature, motorized firetrucks.
"This is one of the best things we do," Shriner Charles Looney said. "You get lots of hugs and we look forward to it every year."
Shriners, who have members from all over the area, simply were at the event with one purpose - to have fun.
Though fun was definitely one tap, a larger mission was targeted: to provide a celebration custom-fit for children and adults with special needs as well as their families and caregivers.
For mom Robyn Roberson, that tailor-made feeling of being accepted is worth its weight in gold, she said.
"When you have a child with disabilities and you take them places in public, they act a certain way. Oftentimes people stare or are embarrassed. You don't get that here," she said. "Those behaviors are normal. No one is judging."
Robyn was attending the event with her 33-year-old son, Paul Roberson, who has special abilities.
A large number of volunteers, both on the first responder side, and from civilians is what makes the event a success each year.
The event commenced with a special opening ceremony Saturday morning. People who traveled a long distance that registered for the event were provided with a free hotel stay the night before.
To learn more visit www.SAFFEDay.org or Facebook.com/SAFFEDay.