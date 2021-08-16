For those seeking medical care in Marshall, Genesis PrimeCare may be the perfect fit, especially with expanded offices and a wide range of medical personnel to treat a family's needs.
Genesis PrimeCare is a locally owned and operated family medical clinic that continues to serve Marshall for more than 17 years. The mission of Genesis Primecare is to positively impact the health and well-being of the communities they serve.
The staff at Genesis PrimeCare strives to exceed expectations in care and services in order to make everyone's experience with them as comfortable and stress-free as possible.
One of the ways during times of COVID-19 that this is occurring is through virtual visits. For those who may not want to come into the office, virtual visits are available with GenesisPrime Care. You can be seen from anywhere that has access to the internet at home or using cellular coverage. Simply use your smartphone, tablet, or computer with a webcam to utilize this off-site service. To set up a virtual visit, you simply call the clinics to make an appointment.
They truly are a medical home that is patient-centered, where they provide quality care in a timely manner. As a patient at Genesis PrimeCare they will get to know you, diagnose your problems and work with you to keep you healthy. Their clinics provide primary and preventative care for all ages; from newborns to senior citizens.
Genesis PrimeCare has six locations in Marshall to better serve their patients.
Currently in Marshall they have two family medical clinics, two pediatrics clinics, an obstetrics clinic and a behavioral health clinic.
In addition to the clinics, Genesis PrimeCare just purchased the previously known as ‘Carlile Law Firm’ building located at 400 S. Alamo to serve as the new home for their Genesis PrimeCare administration team.
Genesis PrimeCare has a care team of highly trained health care professionals that are passionate and committed to serving you and keeping you healthy. They have Board Certified Family Medicine, Primary Care and Pediatric Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, LCSW’s and LPC’S.
Genesis PrimeCare provides equal access to all patients regardless of source of payment. They accept most all private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, Family Health Plus, Child Health Plus and they have a discounted sliding fee schedule. They also have eligibility specialists to help patient with financial assistance.
Genesis PrimeCare is an FTCA deemed FQHC and 501 C-3 nonprofit organization.
Genesis PrimeCare Clinics are accepting new patients and same day appointments are available. For more information go to their website: www.GenesisPrimeCare.org, and follow them on Facebook.
GENESIS PRIMECARE MARSHALL CLINIC LOCATONS:
Family Medical Clinics
805 Lindsey Dr. 903-938-1146
705 S. Grove St. 903-472-7307
Pediatrics
618 S. Grove St Ste. 100 &300 903-927-6620
620 S. Grove St. Ste. 105 903-935-9441
Obstetrics
815 S. Washington Ave. Ste 203 903-927-6850
Behavioral Health
622 S. Grove St. 903-702-7900