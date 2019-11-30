In the 9th chapter of Mark, we find the account of a boy who was possessed by an evil spirit. The boy’s father brought the boy to Jesus to drive the spirit from him. The father said to Jesus, “If you can do anything, take pity on us and help us.”
“If you can?” said Jesus. “Everything is possible for him who believes.”
“If you can?” In the NLT Bible, Jesus said, “What do you mean, ‘If I can?’ “ It sounds as though Jesus was disappointed by the father’s comment. Jesus had told him earlier, “O unbelieving generation, how long shall I stay with you? How long shall I put up with you? [Mark 9:19] Yes, Jesus seemed disappointed.
I wonder how Jesus feels when He sees our disbelief? When we doubt the sovereignty of God, when we forget that there is nothing He cannot do. How can we tell when we are doubting God? When we fear, when we fret, when we worry, when we fail to go to Him first with the challenges in our lives.
Think about all the wonders of the universe, the miracle of life, the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat – everything! All created by Almighty God. Is there anything He cannot do? Is there any problem He cannot solve, any question He cannot answer? “What do you mean, ‘If I can?’”
What is the main thing that prevents us from living with peace and joy and contentment? Could it be our doubt and disbelief in the power and perfect love of God? I think so. Jesus promised us that all things are possible for those who will believe. “If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” [Matthew 21:22]
“But I believe, and I do not get all that I pray for!” You may say. Remember Jesus also said, “According to your faith will it be done to you.” [Matthew 9:29] I know it is a hard thing to understand. Prayer for healing can test our faith to the max. We question why some very faithful folks do not receive supernatural healing when so many prayers are offered up to heaven. How about prayers for financial favor that seem to go unanswered, or prayers for a mate or a child that never come to pass? We know that God could answer them all. Why doesn’t He?
Scriptures give us some answers to that question:
Unforgiveness [Mark 11:24-25] “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive him, so that your Father in heaven may forgive your sins.
Selfishness [Proverbs 21:13] “If a man shuts his ears to the cry of the poor, he too will cry out and not be answered.”
Doubt [James 1:6-8] “But when he asks, he must believe and not doubt, because he who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That man should not think he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all he does.”
Greed [James 4:3] “When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.”
Pride [2 Chronicles 7:14-15] “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place.”
Stubbornness [Zechariah 7:11-13] “But they refused to pay attention; stubbornly they turned their backs and stopped up their ears. They made their hearts as hard as flint and would not listen to the law or to the words that the Lord almighty had sent by His Spirit through the earlier prophets. So the Lord Almighty was very angry. ‘When I called, they did not listen; so when they called, I would not listen.’ Says the Lord Almighty.
It is obvious that our actions and our faith and our attitudes can affect the outcome of our prayers. However, many of the things we request of God may simply not be His will for our lives, or the lives of others. It all goes back to our trust and belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God. Our heavenly Father knows best, and there is nothing He cannot do. Living with that truth engraved on our hearts will lead us to peace and joy, and we will never have to ask Him, “If you can do anything?”