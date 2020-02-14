LIVE SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, 11:30 a.m. FS1
Xfinity Series: Racing Experience 300, 1:30 p.m. FS1
FIA Formula E: Mexico City E-Prix, 3:30 p.m. FS2
Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 6 p.m. NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: The Players Championship, 4:30 p.m. FS1
BOXING
PBC Main Card: Plant vs. Feigenbutz, 7 p.m. FOX
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m. BTN
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 11 a.m. BTN
Purdue at Ohio State, 11 a.m. FOX
Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m. ESPN
Syracuse at Florida State, 11 a.m. ESPN2
Tulsa at South Florida, 11 a.m. ESPNU
Dayton at Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, noon CBS
Mississippi State at Arkansas, noon SEC
Bradley at Southern Illinois (Carbondale), 1 p.m. CBSSN
Mississippi at Kentucky, 1 p.m. ESPN
Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m. ESPN2
Old Dominion at North Texas, 1 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1:15 p.m. BTN
Georgetown at Butler, 1:30 p.m. FOX
La Salle at St. Louis, 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Georgia at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. SEC
Louisville at Clemson, 3 p.m. ACC
Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, 3 p.m. CBSSN
Notre Dame at Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN
Louisiana State at Alabama, 3 p.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. BTN
George Washington at George Mason, 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m. ACC
Nevada (Las Vegas) at New Mexico, 5 p.m. CBSSN
Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Missouri, 5 p.m. ESPN2
Houston at Southern Methodist, 5 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at South Carolina, 5 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Creighton, 6:30 p.m. FS1
Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m. CBSSN
Virginia at North Carolina, 7 p.m. ESPN
Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Washington State at Southern California, 7 p.m. PAC-12
Vanderbilt at Florida, 7 p.m. SEC
Brigham Young at San Diego, 9 p.m. CBSSN
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 9 p.m. ESPN
Washington at UCLA, 9 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at Fresno State, 9 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Oregon State, 9 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Stanford, 9:30 p.m. PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Oregon State at Utah, 2 p.m. PAC-12
UCLA at Arizona State, 4 p.m. PAC-12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oklahoma State vs. Alabama, 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. ESPNU
Washington vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. ESPNU
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Ohio State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Iowa, 8:30 p.m. BTN
GOLF
PGA: Genesis Invitational, Third Round, noon GOLF
PGA: Genesis Invitational, Third Round, 2 p.m. CBS
Champions: Chubb Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m. GOLF
LPGA: Handa Australian Open, Final Round, 8 p.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m. FS2
NBA
NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Detroit at Boston, noon NHL
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. NHL
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m. FSSW
Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. NBC
RUGBY
Pro14: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets, 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Burnley at Southampton, 6:25 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig, 8:20 p.m. FS2
Bundesliga: Mönchengladbach at Düsseldorf, 11:20 a.m. FS2
Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m. NBC
Liga MX: Juárez at Monterrey, 7 p.m. FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: Indoor Championships, 3 p.m. NBC
TENNIS
ATP: Rotterdam-ATP Semifinal 2, 12:30 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: New York-ATP Semifinal 2, 6 p.m. TENNIS
XFL
New York at D.C., 1 p.m. ABC
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m. FOX