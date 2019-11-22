FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agents apprehend a man thought to have entered the country illegally, near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration authorities are starting to ship asylum seekers who cross the border through Arizona to Texas, where they can be sent to Mexico to await their court hearings in the U.S. The government said its highly criticized program known colloquially as Remain in Mexico is now in effect all across the southwestern border.