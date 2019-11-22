STATE
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities have started busing asylum-seekers who cross the border in Arizona to Texas, where they are sent to Mexico to await court hearings.
The government said its highly criticized program known colloquially as Remain in Mexico was now in effect all along the border.
Critics say the move makes it nearly impossible to gain asylum in the U.S.
“At taxpayer expense, this decision will transport people seeking asylum in Arizona over 300 miles to a dangerous Mexican city, where it is difficult to access legal services and where few people have the support of their family and communities,” said Katie Sharar, director of communications for the Kino Border Initiative, a Catholic organization that helps migrants.
FAIRMONT, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports two earthquakes, including one of magnitude 3.6, were recorded in northern Oklahoma and felt across southern Kansas and as far away as north Texas.
The larger quake at 11:44 p.m. Thursday was followed by a magnitude 2.5 quake about 30 minutes later. Both were near Fairmont, about 63 miles (100 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.
Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said there are no reports of injury and no damage was found.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee’s restaurant was stillborn.
The infant was found inside of a bathroom on July 26, and Irving police said then they believed the mother had given birth inside the restroom. On Thursday, police said detectives determined that the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother.
The newborn's body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.
