STATE
One month after winning her release from immigration detention, a transgender woman from El Salvador with several illnesses was arrested and taken back to the same jail because the U.S. government is appealing the judge’s decision, the woman’s lawyers said Friday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement re-arrested the trans woman Monday during what her lawyers expected would be a routine check-in. She suffers from seizures as well as symptoms of a traumatic brain injury and had been released from the hospital days before the check-in, said Wes Brockway, a lawyer with the Santa Fe Dreamers Project. She since suffered another seizure Tuesday, Brockway said.
The Associated Press is identifying her only by her first name, Joselin, because her lawyers say she faces the threat of violence and persecution if she is deported to El Salvador due to her transgender identity.
GALVESTON (AP) — Days after a fishing boat’s collision with a chemical tanker just off the Texas coast left one person dead, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for two fishermen.
The Coast Guard and its partners “completed over 10 sorties, searched over nine hours” and covered an area of around 50 square miles, but the crew members weren’t found, Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza said Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A transgender convict has lost a federal appeal to have her name changed in court records — and to have the appeals court refer to her with feminine pronouns.
The case of Norman Varner — now Katherine Nicole Jett — divided a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals in New Orleans. The judges agreed, although for differing reasons, that the Varner name will remain on the prisoner’s “judgment of confinement.” That judgment was the result of a 2012 child pornography conviction and 15-year sentence, which she is not appealing.
Where the panel split was on a brief motion Jett filed in August. It had a title — “Motion to Use Female Pronouns When Addressing Appellant —” and two sentences.
“I am a woman and not referring to me as such leads me to feel that I am being discriminated against based on my gender identity. I am a woman — can I not be referred to as one?” it said.
NATION
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay was convicted Friday of interfering with an investigation into the death of a civilian with whom the commander had fought and argued over his alleged affair with the man’s wife.
A federal jury in Jacksonville convicted Navy Capt. John R. Nettleton on charges of obstruction of justice, concealing material facts, falsifying records and making false statements.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court said Friday that it will not reconsider its ruling that Mississippi’s law banning most abortions after 15 weeks is unconstitutional.
The 2018 state law remains blocked and Mississippi’s only abortion clinic remains open. The owner has said the clinic d oes abortions up to 16 weeks.
Mississippi is likely to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was selected Friday for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after an arduous, two-week process in which scores of people were dismissed because they had already made up their minds about the disgraced Hollywood mogul.
Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the case against the 67-year-old executive who has come to be seen as the archvillain of the #MeToo era.
WORLD
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday his government will give Canadian $25,000 (US$19,122) to the families of each of the 57 citizens and 29 permanent residents of Canada who died in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week.
Trudeau said he still expects Iran to compensate the families but added that they need help now for funerals, travel to Iran and bills. He said any money Iran provides at a later date will go straight to the families and will not be reimbursed to the Canadian government.
“I want to be clear, we expect Iran to compensate these families,” Trudeau said. “But I have met them. They can’t wait weeks. They need support now.”
SANTIAGO, Panama (AP) — Indigenous farmer Jose González recalled how his pregnant wife and five of his children were taken from their home by cult members in the remote hamlet of El Terrón in Panama.
González was out working his fields of taro and rice on Monday when the lay preachers of the “The New Light of God” came for the family and dragged them to an improvised church at a nearby ranch. The family had been chosen by one of the lay preachers who earlier had a vision: everyone in the hamlet had to repent their sins, or die.
There, the woman, seven of her children and a female neighbor were beaten into repenting. If they didn’t do so convincingly, lay preachers holding cudgels, machetes and Bibles would lay into them. Gónzalez began a desperate campaign to save them. Outnumbered, he was able to retrieve two children — a girl of five and a boy of seven — from the church.
HAVANA (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse says he wants to use his new power to rule by executive order to reform the constitution and make his country easier to govern.
In a statement Friday, Moïse said he was negotiating with opposition leaders to form what he called “a unity government” that would propose a constitutional reform that would go to a national referendum this year. The constitutional reform would be aimed to strengthening Haiti’s presidency and executive branch, although the statement doesn’t not specify how it would do that.
Haiti’s 1987 constitution is seen by many observers as excessively dividing power between the executive and legislature in a way that fuels the country’s political instability and frequent deadlock.