One of the signs over the doorways within the dedicated unit for transgender migrants in June the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, N.M. One month after winning her release from immigration detention, a transgender woman from El Salvador was arrested Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and taken back to the Cibola County facility because the U.S. government is appealing. Lawyers say the woman is being unfairly detained and has a seizure disorder that threatens her life if left untreated.