STATE
AUSTIN (AP) — The police chief in the Texas capital city of Austin is retiring after 30 years with the department, officials announced Friday.
Austin officials said in a statement that Chief Brian Manley is stepping down after leading the police force since May 2018. It’s unclear who will replace Manley. A news conference is planned for Friday.
Calls for Manley to resign have been persistent following the April police killing of Michael Ramos, who was driving away from officers when they opened fire, and after Austin police caused serious injuries during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
DALLAS (AP) — A massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate left six people dead and dozens injured Thursday amid a winter storm that dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.
At the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth, a tangle of semitrailers, cars and trucks had smashed into each other and had turned every which way, with some vehicles on top of others.
“There were multiple people that were trapped within the confines of their vehicles and requiring the use of hydraulic rescue equipment to successfully extricate them,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.
At least 65 people were treated at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site, including three with critical injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar, which provides the ambulance service for the area. Numerous others were treated at the scene and released, he said.
IRVING (AP) — A former campaign spokesman for freshman Rep. Beth Van Duyne, of Texas, shot and killed himself outside of the Irving Republican’s home, police said Thursday.
The congresswoman was inside her home when she heard a gunshot Wednesday afternoon, looked outside and saw Richard Christian Dillard’s body, Officer Robert Reeves said. The police department said investigators had not determined a motive.
Dillard’s online profile shows that he was the communications director for Van Duyne’s campaign until last April. He also was a public affairs officer for the Texas State Guard.
In a statement read to reporters Thursday by her spokeswoman Andrea Coker, Van Duyne said Dillard was a longtime friend who had been in her home numerous times for holiday parties, fantasy football drafts and other occasions.
“I am still shocked and grieving that Chris would take his life,” she said.
NATION
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Friday, as Wall Street looks to close a wobbly week of trading.
The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly unchanged and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies rose 0.3%.
The muted moves follow several days of minor gains and losses for the broader market, but every major index is still on track for a weekly gain ahead of a long weekend. U.S. stock and bond markets are closed Monday for Washington’s Birthday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall along a Chicago expressway and plunged off the highway onto a street 50 feet (15 meters) below, police said.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — at around 4 a.m. when it struck a concrete wall and tumbled off the edge, striking a light pole before landing on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.
Two people in the car were killed and the two others were hospitalized with serious but non-life- threatening injuries, police said. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
BOSTON (AP) — An American father and son accused of sneaking former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to halt their extradition so they have time to pursue an appeal.
Michael and Peter Taylor have fought for months to keep the U.S. government from handing the men over to Japan, saying they can’t legally be extradited and will be treated unfairly in the Japan. Their lawyers told the Supreme Court that the men would face harsh treatment in the Japanese criminal justice system.
“The issues raised by petitioners merit full and careful consideration, and the stakes are enormous for them. The very least the U.S. courts owe the petitioners is a full chance to litigate these issues, including exercising their appellate rights, before they are consigned to the fate that awaits them at the hands of the Japanese government,” their attorneys wrote.
WORLD
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — As its neighbors boast of progress in their vaccination programs, North Macedonia is still waiting to deliver its first shot — adding political tension to the tiny nation’s pandemic health crisis, and highlighting difficulties that some countries bordering the European Union are facing.
In a statement to The Associated Press, the country’s government on Friday said plans to receive 8,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from neighbor Serbia this week had been held up for “technical reasons” with additional documentation needed for the transfer.
That handover had been expected Thursday with a ceremony planned at the Tabanovce border crossing that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had been due to attend. Vucic’s office also said that more documentation was needed after the event was canceled.
That news has deeply frustrated North Macedonia which has yet to secure a single dose of COVID vaccine for its 2.1 million population.
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Friday that the drop in confirmed COVID-19 infections around the world was encouraging, but cautioned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of reported infections globally has declined for the fourth week in a row, and the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week.
“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing public health measures more stringently,” Tedros said. “We should all be encouraged, but complacency is as dangerous as the virus itself.”
“Now is not the time for any country to relax measures or for any individual to let down their guard,” he added. “Every life that is lost now is all the more tragic as vaccines are beginning to be rolled out.”
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Member states of the International Criminal Court were electing a new prosecutor Friday, ending a drawn-out and divisive process for appointing the person who will replace incumbent Fatou Bensouda when her nine-year term expires later this year.
The prosecutor holds a position that is one of the toughest in international law due to the nature of the court’s cases. The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Bensouda and one of her top aides last year for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans, although the court was often criticized in the past for its focus on African crimes.
Last week, ICC judges angered Jerusalem by saying the court’s jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, potentially clearing the way for the prosecutor to open an investigation into Israeli military actions and the country’s construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.