Saudi ambassador to US shrugs off Biden, Sanders criticism

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, walks with Saudi ambassador to the United States Princess Reema Bint Bandar at Princess Reema's Palace in Riyadh. With Joe Biden re-emerging as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States dismisses Biden's description of the kingdom as a "pariah." Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud said in an interview with The Associated Press recent presidents have always carried on a good relationship between the two countries after taking office.