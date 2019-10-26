“It’s not pretty and it’s not pink.”
These words were embraced by more than 70 survivors and supporters of breast cancer awareness Saturday at the second annual Faces of Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon.
In a fully pinked out room, full of elegant decorations at the Elks Lodge on Austin Street, women laughed, cried and supported each another.
At the event, young breast cancer survivor Tempestt Olivia Ventura was the mistress of ceremonies. Ventura shared bits of her story with the audience, telling them that her doctor assured her she couldn’t have breast cancer because she was so young. Two days later, she was diagnosed.
“All the women before me gave me strength,” she said after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. “It’s brutal.”
Karen Lester and Rita Thomas, who helped organize the event, welcomed attendees and gave away a slew of door prizes. The two women started the event last year after Thomas was inspired on her birthday to find a way to bring awareness to the cause. Both women are breast cancer survivors, and they wanted a way to celebrate those who survived the disease, encourage those who continue to fight and raise awareness for the illness.
Trey Daniels, a student in the a capella choir at Wiley College, sang two solos that moved those at the luncheon to praise God for all he had done for them, and all the blessings He would continue to provide.
Leola McCray shared her story and testimonial with attendees and asked for prayer after a recent change in her health status.
“I made it a year,” she said. “I just want to thank God that I was able to do it through Him.”
Last week, McCray found out that there was more cancer and is preparing for that battle.
Other speakers at the luncheon focused on wearing the proper undergarments, hair care and wigs and skin care.
The luncheon’s keynote speaker was Francine Ervin, a nurse who is a 9-year breast cancer survivor.
Ervin shared her journey with the audience, bringing many women to tears. The wife of the Rev. James A. Ervin, pastor of the Iron Wheel Missionary Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, she said she couldn’t comprehend her cancer diagnosis.
“I thought how can I have breast cancer? I love the Lord! I tithe, I live right, I serve others,” she said.
At a revival, Ervin said she found it hard to ask for prayer and admit she had breast cancer, but she did it.
“Nine years later I have been healed by God,” she said. “We have a God that goes through it with us.”