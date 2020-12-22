Birthdays in general are special but for soon to be centenarian, Elizabeth Frances Redfern Newberg, life has been full of surprises, challenges and memories. Mrs. Newberg will turn 100 on Christmas Day.
Starting her life on Dec. 25, 1920, she was born in Winfield, Texas and spent her early years on her family's farm. When the Depression hit the area hard the family faced a difficult decision — move to where there were jobs or literally starve to death.
For the Redfern's that meant relocating to Marshall in order to seek jobs affiliated with the railroad. Around 1930, the family relocated to town seek jobs and stability.
In 1938, she graduated from Marshall High School, and according to her son, Glenn W. Newberg Jr., his mom was voted most popular her senior year.
As World War II broke out on Dec. 7, 1941, lives across the country began to change and that included Elizabeth's path after attending a movie one night.
An ad prior to the movie encouraged women to enlist in the military in order to 'free a man to fight.' After making the decision to join, Elizabeth was among the first enlistees in the Woman’s Reserve Company in the United States Marine Corps.
Though women were already serving in the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard, they were not yet in the Marine Corps and there was a push to get them to join by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
Elizabeth, the then small town farm-girl began her instruction at Hunter College in The Bronx in April 1943. Later she was transferred to Camp LeJeune to complete her training. Elizabeth was assigned to The Womens Reserve Company, Headquarters Battalion, Office of the Pacific, United States Marine Corps in San Francisco, where she served in a clerical capacity until she mustered out.
"Every year on Memorial Day I call my mom and thank her for her service. She cries thinking about the boys on Omaha Beach saying 'I took their job and if not they would still be alive,'" Newberg's son said, through tears.
Ever since there have become antiwar sentiments especially since the Vietnam War, Mrs. Newberg has made it a priority to proudly display an American flag on her front porch in Marshall.
Patriotism runs in the family as one of Elizabeth's other sons served as a Green Beret and is with the Department of Defense in Hungary.
Meeting the love of her life, Glenn W. Newberg Sr., Elizabeth and he were wed in 1947. Currently, Elizabeth spends time with their five children, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and soon to be one great-great- grandchild.
"I’m really proud of her, she's as tenacious a person as I've ever met." her son said.
Editor's note: The staff of the Marshall News Messenger would like to wish Mrs. Newberg a happy birthday, Merry Christmas and thank her for her service.