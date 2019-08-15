A local down home service that strives to meet all insurance needs is what customers can find at SIG Insurance Services at 214 S. Lafayette St. in Marshall.
"Our mission is simple: to marry the benefits of larger insurance carriers with the benefits of local, down-home service — the kind of attention our clients have forgotten they deserve," said SIG Insurance Agent Doug Heard.
Heard, a husband and father, started working in the insurance industry in 2000. He opened his own agency in 2004.
"I am very proud to be an insurance agent," said Heard. "I work long, hard hours and, for the most part, I enjoy every day."
He said SIG works hard to discover the very best price and protection for customers' needs.
"I think there is so much more to your insurance policy than, 'sign here, here and here and your down payment is' ...," Heard said. "Bottom line, we try to take the cussing and fussing out of insurance, especially when it comes to claims."
Making customer satisfaction its top priority, the independent agency offers insurance ranging from auto, property, life and commercial. The business also boasts licensed professionals who listen and care.
"We treat you like a person, not a number," the company's website, www.ru-sig-n.com, states.