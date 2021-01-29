Can our friends and family trust our words? Those who do business with us should know that we will do exactly what we say. James 5:12 says, “But above all things, my brethren, swear not, neither by heaven, neither by the earth, neither by any other oath: but let your yea be yea; and your nay, nay; lest ye fall into condemnation.”
There is a story in the Bible about a man who sold a piece of land to give the money to the Lord but lied about the amount when it came time to give the offering. Ananias and his wife Sapphira both tragically lost their lives because of their deceit. This Bible story teaches the importance of always honoring your word and telling the truth.
Mr. Harlan Hill is a former Trump campaign advisor who promised to eat his shoe if Joe Biden became president but has since reneged on his promise. Hill made the bold promise in an election night party in November of 2020, claiming that he was “one hundred percent” certain of victory for the Republican leader. He stated that if Trump lost “I’ll eat my shoe. We’ll do it on livestream.”
Regardless of your feelings about the election, Mr. Biden is president, and Mr. Hill is a liar if he does not eat that shoe. How could you ever trust him as an advisor? The Bible challenges us in Deuteronomy 23:23 “That which is gone out of thy lips thou shalt keep and perform…”
A Christian should always keep their word in all things. 1 John 2:5 says, “But whoso keepeth his word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in him.” Even if the price is high, we should do what we said we would do. In fact, cooked shoe leather is edible to eat (the Donner Party and Native Americans have done it during tough times), so eat your shoe and keep your word!