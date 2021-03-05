John F. Kennedy had a timeless quote that is as plain as it is powerful: “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”
The term “Making a Difference” is used a lot in both secular and Christian circles, but what does it really mean? How can an individual truly be a difference maker?
The word difference is defined as “A point or way in which people or things are not the same.” Someone put it this way: “If you desire to make a difference in the world, you must be different from the world.”
Today’s society encourages similarity to ridiculous levels, and it is easy to get caught up in the “blending in” that the modern church is attempting. This was not God’s plan for the Christian or the church. Fear is the driving force that keeps many from difference making decisions.
The Bible is full of stories of difference makers: Noah building the ark, Daniel praying alone, Gideon and his tiny army, Esther standing up for her people, just to name a few. These are people who portray Hebrews 13:6; “So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.”
Will we overcome our fear and start changing our future? Simply put, stop imagining the worst and waiting for the perfect time. Not everyone will appreciate your attempts, but some will. Romans 12:1 says, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”
Some of the best advice this pastor ever received was from a veteran preacher acquaintance. He said, “Decide where you are going to stand for God, plant a flag in the ground in that place, and let that banner wave. People of all ages and backgrounds will rally to that spot and join you.” Psalm 56:3 says, “What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee.” Overcome your fear through Jesus and impact the world in these last days.