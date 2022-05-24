Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.