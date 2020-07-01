DETROIT (AP) — Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare.
One of Simpson’s daughters tested positive for COVID-19, leading to him withdrawing from last week’s tournament as a precaution.
“The first test was positive, but (she) got tested again by the more accurate tests, along with my other four kids and my wife, and everyone was negative,” Simpson said Wednesday, a day before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “So we felt confident that she never had it.”
Simpson, who leads the tour in FedEx Cup points and average, is attempting to become the PGA Tour’s first player with three victories during this pandemic-interrupted year.
Most importantly, the No. 6 player in the world is trying to stay healthy. And Simpson does not believe that doing his job is putting him or his family at risk.
“I mentioned to the commissioner last week that based on our numbers, our stats, I told him the safest place anyone can be in the United States right now is on the PGA Tour,” Simpson said. “We had at that point, I think seven out of 2,300, 2,400 positive, which is amazing. ... But I do think the elephant in the room and the tough thing that they’re dealing with every week is these positives.”
Chad Campbell withdrew from the Rocket Mortage Classic on Tuesday after becoming the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour entered a fourth week of its restart.
The tour policy requires self-isolation for at least 10 days. Earlier this week, Harris English tested positive and also withdrew from the tournament.
“Guys are so aware of how easy it is to catch this disease that I think everyone else is becoming more strict,” Simpson said. “That first week at Colonial there were still fist bumps after the round, closer contact I think on the range or player dining. There’s way less of that now.
“Now, nobody’s touching. Maybe an elbow here or there. I’m definitely seeing how it’s affecting everyone, not just those who have had contact with someone.”