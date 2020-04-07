During times of crisis, comfort food can be a welcomed thing to have. That is not to say that we should throw nutrition and healthy eating out the window. But when times are hectic and unsure, take a step back and focus on the things that we can control. Those things include feeding our families foods that they will enjoy and that we can prepare from foods we have on hand or can easily acquire.
Slow cookers are great tools to have because they essentially do the cooking while you focus on other things.A slow cooker is a countertop electrical appliance that cooks foods slowly at a low temperature, generally between 170 and 280 degrees F. The heat and steam generated by the slow cooker, combined with the long cooking time, make it a safe form of home food preparation.
Slow cookers can save us money in several ways. First, it takes less electricity to use a slow cooker compared to an oven. Second, it doesn’t heat up your house like an oven (an added bonus when it is warm/hot outside). Third, slow cookers are a great way to prepare inexpensive, lean cuts of meat. The moist heat generated by the cooker makes these cuts of meat more tender compared to other cooking methods. However, a slow cooker is not limited to meats. Other foods including soups, casseroles, beverages, and cereals can also be prepared with a slow cooker. With a little practice, a slow cooker can help prepare more meals at home which can help save money.
Imagine, putting the ingredients in the slow cooker, working at home while homeschooling your children, and ending the day to a great smelling, mouth-watering dinner.
Try this recipe:
Vegetable Soup
(Makes 8 cups)
What You Need….. How to Make It…..
- 2 14.5 ounce cans of chicken broth (fat free) 1. Wash hands; makes sure the slow cooker,
- 1 1-pound package of frozen mixed vegetables cooking utensils and counter tops are clean.
- 1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes 2. Place all ingredients in the slow cooker.
- 1 medium potato (peeled and diced) 3. Cover and cook on LOW for 7 to 8 hours
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 1-2 tablespoons dried celery (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
A Special note from Dr. JennaAnding, Texas A&MAgriLife Extension Service Associate Department Head for Extension & Specialist: This inexpensive recipe is a hybrid of several other recipes.
I tried it and even picky kids liked it! We have a small slow cooker (holds a little more than 2 quarts) and these ingredients filled it up nicely. My kid doesn’t like “chunks” of tomato so I pureed the canned tomatoes before adding them to the slow cooker (this is called “stealth nutrition”). I also used dried onion flakes since my child doesn’t like onions (or at least the ones he can see).
You can add browned stew meat, cooked ground beef to the mix and let it cook all day. Serve with corn bread and fresh fruit for a hearty meal.If your slow cooker cooks fast, wait and add the potatoes during the last hour of cooking. This is especially worth noting if you cut your potatoes into very small pieces.
For more information on this topic, contact me at harrison@ag.tamu.edu or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.