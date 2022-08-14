OK, let’s do a quick recap.
I started off this short series by saying Nolan Ryan and Tom Landry are shoe-ins for the Mount Rushmore of Texas sports. Then last week I continued by saying I believe Earl Campbell belongs in that third spot, leaving us with one more spot to fill and several qualified candidates who make it darn-near impossible to choose just one.
For me, it comes down to three – Carl Lewis, Tim Duncan and Emmitt Smith.
Before I continue, let me just say I never claimed this series was going to be completely unbiased. With that being said, I’m going with Smith.
The other three people already on Mount Rushmore of Texas sports grew up in Texas and none of my final three candidates did. Lewis attended University of Houston but grew up in Alabama. Smith grew up in Florida and Duncan grew up in the Virgin Islands. So in the long run, it came down to what each accomplished while competing for a Texas team or representing the Lone Star State.
What Lewis and Duncan were able to accomplish is nothing short of phenomenal and I would have no problem with putting either one on the mountain but again, some of it is personal to me but I also believe Smith is deserving of it.
He’s the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns. He’s the 1990 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, an eight-time Pro-Bowler, a four-time NFL leading rusher, a three-time rushing touchdown leader (and once held the record for most touchdowns in a season), a member of the 1990s All-Decade team and I can keep going, and don’t think I forgot to mention the fact he’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and let’s also not thing those Super Bowls would have happened without Smith. We saw what happened when the Cowboys started the 1993 season without him. Oh, and that season concluded with Smith being named Super Bowl MVP.
One of the factors that went into me picking Smith is the fact that he played football and as we all know, football is king in Texas.
Having Smith and Campbell in the same backfield would be a blast to watch and a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Who would you put on your Mount Rushmore of Texas sports?