FRISCO (AP) — Devin Smith glances to his left and right in the Dallas Cowboys locker room while trying to explain how difficult it was to be out of the NFL for a year following two major knee injuries that derailed his career.
The fifth-year receiver’s stall isn’t far from those of star running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Noah Brown, a pair of Ohio State teammates when the Buckeyes won a national championship during the 2014 season.
By nodding in the direction of the lockers for Elliott and Brown, Smith is pointing out that they were helping the Cowboys make the playoffs last season, while he was trying to find a team after the New York Jets gave up on their 2015 second-round draft pick.
“All my former teammates, all my friends that I have in this league, watching them still play and have fun,” Smith said. “It was tough for me because I’m sitting at home on the couch, watching them. That’s definitely a place that you don’t want to be when you’re in this league.”
Smith finally joined the fun, running under a deep throw from Dak Prescott on a 51-yard touchdown that sparked a second straight strong performance from the Dallas offense in last week’s 31-21 win over Washington.
Now Smith wants to do it again for the Cowboys (2-0), three-touchdown favorites at home against Miami (0-2) on Sunday. Not only did the long TD do wonders for his comeback, Smith’s role might increase with a knee injury that could sideline leading receiver Michael Gallup for a month.
“Everything that I’ve been doing has helped me get to this point,” said Smith, who had 74 yards receiving against the Redskins after entering the game with 135 career yards and one TD from 14 games over his first two seasons in 2015-16. He hadn’t played in two years.
“So I don’t really want to change anything. I don’t want to overhype myself or overthink anything. I just want to stay even keel and just go out here, just work hard every single day and try to have a great performance on Sunday.”