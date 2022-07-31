A new era of Wiley College men’s and women’s soccer begins on August 10. After a four-year hiatus, the Wildcats return to the soccer pitch with a schedule featuring eight dates announced Friday.
The men’s and women’s teams will play as a club this season which means their results and statistics will not be reported. Rafael Gonzalez begins his first season as head coach.
The Wildcats will begin their club schedule by visiting Cedar Valley College – which will mark the first time they will take the field since October 2018. It will also scrimmage Angelina College on August 13 in Lufkin, Texas.
Wiley College will take on three of its former Red River Athletic Conference opponents. The women will scrimmage at Louisiana State University-Shreveport on August 17. Both teams will travel to the University of Houston-Victoria on August 28 and face Louisiana State University-Alexandria’s junior varsity on October 12. They will face Louisiana Christian University junior varsity, which didn’t compete in the RRAC when Wiley College competed, on September 7.
“LSU-Shreveport, Louisiana Christian, LSU-Alexandria and Houston-Victoria are four of the best teams in the country,” Gonzalez said. “Those matches will be good to see where we are at as a team. I’m starting with matches against junior colleges to build up to those games. I’m looking forward to seeing how our teams of freshmen play against teams filled with juniors and seniors.”