In this July 18, 2021, file photo, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., from left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, right, listen to people talk about their experiences in voting, in Smyrna, Ga. After Georgia Democrats' success in 2020, the Deep South battleground is working with other Southern states to help expand Democrats' national footprint. It's the latest example of Stacey Abrams' ripple effect on Democrats as she decides whether to run for Georgia governor again in 2022.