Chug A Choo Choo, All The Way From Longview
New this year, is an exciting way to arrive in holiday style at Wonderland of Lights. A partnership between Visit Longview and Visit Marshall brings you the Wonderland Train, sponsored by CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.
Starting at the Longview Depot, board a decked out train car on the Amtrak Texas Eagle and enjoy holiday music, characters, refreshments, and photo opportunities on your festive ride to the historic Marshall Texas and Pacific Railway Depot. A bus will be waiting to take passengers to downtown Marshall to experience all the joys of Wonderland of Lights! Guests will receive 2 complimentary carousel rides. Following a fun evening of ice skating, carriage rides, and a visit with the big guy himself, transportation will be provided back to Longview.
Availability is limited to 50 passengers each night. The train is scheduled to leave at 6:15 p.m., but you'll want to arrive early to enjoy pre-boarding activities. It is approximately a 45 minute train ride to Marshall, and arrival is expected at 7 p.m. You will be greeted with friendly Depot staff and whisked away on your Wonderland adventure! The bus back to Longview boards at 9 p.m. at a designated pick up/ drop off spot and is approximately a 45 minute ride.
In the event of a train delay, bus transportation will be provided both ways.
Tickets are $15 per passenger when purchased by November 29, and increase to $20 per passenger starting November 30.
Train dates are: Saturday, November 30, Sunday, December 8, Saturday, December 14, Saturday, December 21, Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29.
Annual Holiday Run With A Jingle Bell Twist
Deck yourself out in lights and get ready to dash, dance, and prance your way across the finish line at our annual Jingle Bell Run 5K and One Mile Fun Run on Tuesday, December 3. The one mile kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m. The Jingle Bell Run begins on North Washington and will wind its way through historic downtown Marshall before ending at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Runners will be provided with jingle bells, filling the air with the a traditional Christmas ring. All 5K runners will be electronically chip-timed courtesy of Sports Spectrum. A special awards ceremony will be held at Telegraph Park with prizes going to runners dressed in their best costumes as well as timing and age division.
The pre-registration prices increase Friday, November 15. All pre-registered participants are guaranteed a T-shirt on race day. Remaining T-shirts will be available on a "first come, first serve" basis to all late registration entries while supplies last. Runners are encouraged to wear seasonal costumes (Santa, elf, reindeer, etc.) and lights during the run. Entry fees for the 5K and One Mile Fun Run are $20 in advance, $25 after pre-registration deadline, and $30 on race day. All races for children 12 and under are $15 in advance, $20 after pre-registration deadline, and $25 on race day.
Registration forms are available online at www.wonderlandoflights.com and in person at the Visitors Center at 211 N. Washington.
The Grinch Matinee
"Don't forget the Grinch. I know he's mean and hairy and smelly. His hands might be cold and clammy, but I think he's actually kinda...sweet." Cindy Lou Who said it right when she talked about sharing the spirit of Christmas! On December 22 at 3:30 p.m, you'll be enjoying the newly restored Memorial City Hall Performance Center just steps away from all the Wonderland of Lights action.
In this 2018 fully animated retelling of Dr. Suess' The Grinch, The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. He disguises himself as Santa Claus and tries to steal all the presents, but his cover his threatened by an earnest young girl.
Movie is rated PG. Movie is rated PG-13. Tickets are $5 per adult, and $3.50 for ages 12 and under. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.memorialcityhall.com