Texas lawmakers will adjourn the regular session on Monday — Memorial Day — but Gov. Greg Abbott has already indicated he will call a special session in the fall to grapple with redistricting after detailed census results are finally released.
Last week, Abbott told lawmakers he would put them in charge of deciding how to spend nearly $16 billion in federal money the state received for COVID-19 recovery efforts. During the first two rounds of stimulus funding, Abbott decided how the money would be spent, which angered some legislators.
The special session comes just months before the 2022 primaries, with Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar all planning to seek re-election.
That raises the possibility of other topics being added the special session that could appeal to the governor’s base, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Abbott has drawn one primary opponent, former state Sen. Don Huffines.
Mask mandates largely a thing of the past in Texas
Abbott last week issued an executive order banning all government and public entities from mandating the wearing of masks. The order went into effect May 21, except for public schools, which can require masks until June 4.
Local governments or officials can be fined up to $1,000 for requiring the wearing of masks, although businesses can still require them. Most large retailers, such as Walmart, Costco and Target, announced they were ending mask requirements.
However, state-supported living centers, government owned or operated hospitals, state prison juvenile justice facilities and county and municipal jails are exempt from Abbott’s order and can still require masks be worn.
A day in Texas with no COVID-19 deaths
For the first time since March 21, 2020, the state’s Department of State Health Services on Sunday, May 16, said no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.
The milestone was noted by Abbott and others, though celebrations were tempered at least among some, the Houston Chronicle reported. The hiatus was short-lived, however, as DSHS reported 23 new deaths the following day.
The number of Texans hospitalized who are COVID-19 patients is at its lowest level since last June, according to DSHS, with 2,070 cases that were lab confirmed as of Sunday.
The number of new cases in the past week in Texas, as reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, stood at 12,290, down 17.5 percent from the previous week and continuing the steady decline statewide. A total of 269 deaths were recorded statewide for the same time frame.
Meanwhile, the number of Texans who are fully vaccinated reached nearly 9.8 million.