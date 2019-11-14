The Harrison County commissioners court approved on Wednesday a host of interlocal agreements with the city of Marshall, including one for the use of the historic 1901 county courthouse for Wonderland of Lights season.
The courthouse, affectionately known as the county’s “crown jewel”, has served as the centerpiece for the Christmas festival for more than 30 years.
“The city of Marshall and the county of Harrison jointly participate in the celebration of the Christmas and New Year holidays by the decoration of the downtown areas of the city of Marshall and the historic Harrison County Courthouse,” the agreement states.
According to the agreement, state law authorizes the city to engage in activities that promote economic development through tourism and visitor attraction and the city has determined that the Wonderland of Lights annual festival is a vital part of the city’s tourism program.
Per the agreement, the city is requesting to have access and use of the exterior of the county courthouse to install and attach Christmas decorations, including light strands and other necessary wiring to illuminate the building.
Due to the delicate nature of the structure, the agreement calls for certain provisions to be made in the interest of protection and preservation of the building.
City employees could be seen Wednesday, working on the exterior in preparation for the season.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield expressed Wednesday how he trusts the city with the building and thanked the municipality for sticking with city employees — only — to orchestrate the job.
“Recently, the city had thought about going out for bids on an outside agency to install those lights, I want to commend the city for sticking with Jack Redmon and Randy Pritchard. They do a good job.
“Both of those gentlemen care as much about this building as the rest of us do, so I feel like those days when they climb all over the building and beat it up, are over with,” Hatfield continued. “The city does a good job and I’m glad they’re sticking with letting the city do that.”
LIBRARY SERVICES
In addition to the Wonderland of Lights agreement, the county also approved an interlocal agreement with the city for library services since both city and county residents use the service.
“Both the city and the county find it mutually desirable to enter into this agreement to enable the city of Marshall to continue to provide free library services to the citizens of the county and the city,” the contract states.
Per the agreement, the county agrees to pay to the city a total of $69,460 to support the library services. The payment will be divided into 12 installments of $5,788.34.
AMBULANCE/RESCUE SERVICES
The commissioners court also approved the interlocal ambulance/rescue services agreement, which requires the county to pay the city to provide such services to the city of Uncertain.
“The city and county recognize that most of the county is provided ambulance/rescue services by Emergency Service Districts or incorporated cities,” the contract states. “The only portion of the county not served is around the Uncertain community and Harrison County desires to contract with the city of Marshall to provide ambulance/rescue service to the Uncertain community.
For the services, the county agrees to pay the city $7,675, which equates to $639.59 a month.
“The city agrees that if it is notified of any individual in the Uncertain community that needs ambulance or rescue service, within the limits of Harrison County, that it I will furnish such ambulance or rescue equipment and personnel as is available and as it deems necessary for (the fiscal year) ending Sept. 30, 2020.
INMATE SERVICES
An interlocal agreement for inmate services was also approved, allowing the county to provide the city with supervised inmates who can provide manual labor on designated public works projects.
Per the contract, the county agrees to provide at least one licensed correctional officer to supervise the inmate crew. The city agrees to reimburse the county for the cost of providing the officer at a rate of not less than $25 per hour. A work day shall consist of a maximum of an eight-hour work day with a 30 minute lunch break, with lunch provided by the city.