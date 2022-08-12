Australian Rules Football

AFL: Collingwood at Sydney midnight FS2

Auto Racing

Camping World Trucks: Qualifying 2 p.m. FS1

NHRA: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Practice & Qualifying 4 p.m. USA

Camping World Trucks: Worldwide Express 250 7 p.m. FS1

FIA Formula E: Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix 1:30 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

Major League Baseball

Atlanta at Miami noon MLBN

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 3 p.m. MLBN

Oakland at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Seattle at Texas 6 p.m. FOX

Minnesota at LA Angels 9 p.m. MLBN

Pony League Baseball World Series

Game 3 noon AT&T-SW

College Basketball: Men

Carleton (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Boxing

Junior Welterweights: Lopez vs. Campa 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: CFL

British Columbia at Calgary 6 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Football: NFL Preseason

Kansas City at Chicago noon NFLN

Indianapolis at Buffalo 3 p.m. NFLN

Seattle at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. NFLN

Dallas at Denver 8 p.m. NFLN

Golf

DP World Tour/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Inv. 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship noon GOLF

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Semifinals 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship 2 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic 5 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Pinnacle Bank Championship 8 p.m. GOLF

DP World Tour/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Inv. 5:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

IIHF Hockey: Men’s World Junior Championship

U.S. vs. Austria 1 p.m. NHLN

Czechia vs. Canada 5 p.m. NHLN

Switzerland vs. Germany 9 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga 11:30 a.m. FS1

NYRA: Saratoga 2 p.m. FS2

NYRA: Saratoga 5 p.m. FS1

Lacrosse: Women’s Athletes Unlimited

Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo noon ESPNU

Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Heavyweights 1 p.m. ESPN

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Bantamweights: Vera vs. Cruz 6 p.m. ESPN

Special Olympics

The Unified Cup: Finals 2 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer: Men

Premier: Everton at Ashton Villa 6:30 a.m. USA

CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC 8 a.m. FS2

Premier: Bournemouth at Manchester City 9 a.m. USA

Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Manchester United at Brentford 11:30 a.m. NBC

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona 1:30 p.m. ABC

MLS: Montreal at Houston 8 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

USL: Las Vegas Lights FC at San Antonio FC 8 p.m. BSSW

Soccer: Women’s U-20 World Cup

Germany vs. New Zealand 11:50 a.m. FS2

Costa Rica vs. Spain 8:50 p.m. FS2

Little League Softball World Series

Game 17 noon ESPN2

Game 18 3 p.m. ESPN2

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 5 p.m. ESPNU

Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto noon TENNIS

USTA Billie Jean King Girls U-18: Semifinals 2 p.m. CBSSN

ATP: Montreal; WTA: Toronto 5 p.m. TENNIS

Track & Field

World Athletics: Herculis EBS noon CNBC

