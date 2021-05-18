Completing an incredible turnaround from last season with three wins to an appearance in the American Southwest Conference Gold Bracket Championship series this year, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team was honored with multiple awards.
Among those that were selected for major awards were Isaiah Alvarenga as the ASC Pitcher of the Year and Jared Hood and his coaches as the Coaching Staff of the Year. Overall, ETBU had 11 players honored which includes four first-team members.
Leading the All-ASC first team selections is ASC Pitcher of the Year in Alvarenga. The native of Grapevine won nine games on the mound while posting a 2.08 ERA. In 82.1 innings pitched, Alvarenga struck out 78 batters, with a season-best of 11 strikeouts coming against Concordia Texas (2/27/21). He would record ASC Pitcher of the Week honors and was part of the ASC Red Bracket All-Tournament Team.
Also on the All-ASC first team were Sayers Collins, Zachary McAdams, and Jake Miller. Collins would put together a 6-2 record on the mound with one save against Louisiana College (4/11/21). A day prior to his save, he struck out a season-high 11 batters against LC, which added to his 68 strikeouts for the season. He collected his first ASC Pitcher of the Week for that weekend vs. LC and was selected to the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament Team.
McAdams tied for the team lead in hits (56) with a .366 batting average. He drove in 36 RBI, tallied four homers, a team-high 13 doubles, and one triple while stealing a team-high 15 bases. He was also a part of the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament Team.
Miller posted 45 hits while batting .308. He led ETBU in both RBI (39) and home runs (15) becoming the first ETBU player to hit 15 homers since Conner Combs in 2016. Miller also collected his first ASC Hitter of the Week honor on March 29th.
Cole Godkin and Will Kelley were given All-ASC second team honors. Godkin posted a 6-3 record on the season with a 3.76 ERA. Going 64.2 innings, he struck out 53 batters, which included a season best nine against Belhaven University (5/6/21) in the ASC Red Bracket tournament. That performance gave him the Red Bracket Tournament MVP award.
Kelley shared the hits lead with McAdams at 56 while posting a team-high .366 batting average. Scoring 43 runs and adding 13 stolen bases, Kelley homered four times and had 11 doubles and six triples to lead the team. Incredibly, he would finish the season on a 17-game hitting streak. Kelley would be selected as part of the ASC Red Bracket All-Tournament Team.
Christopher Robinson was given All-ASC third team recognition after a season in which he was the lone .400 hitter on the team batting .414. This included 36 hits, eight doubles, one triple, and three homers with 24 RBI. Robinson would also be named to the ASC Red Bracket All-Tournament Team.
Honored with All-ASC honorable mention awards were Cameron Neel, Christopher Shay, Jacob Sherman, and Carson Wilson. Neel finished with a .356 batting average, 17 RBI, 37 hits, six doubles, and two triples and two home runs. He also stole nine bases and scored 32 runs. He was also a member of the ASC Red Bracket All-Tournament Team.
Playing in 26 games, Shay batted .376 with 32 hits and 14 RBI. Among his most memorable of hits was a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning against Belhaven in the ASC Red Bracket Tournament win for ETBU. Shay would make the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament Team. He ended the season on a 10-game hitting streak.
Sherman posted a 4-0 record on the mound with a 5.52 ERA. Allowing no runs in five outings, he took home ASC Pitcher of the Week honors on March 1 of this year. Other performances included a 5.1 relief outing for the win against LeTourneau (5/1/21) and a four-inning win in which he allowed no-hits against Jarvis Christian (4/13/21).
Wilson capped off his freshman campaign batting .263 with 40 hits, 28 RBI, four doubles and eight homers. This included a two-homer game against Texas Lutheran (3/15/21).
Head coach Jared Hood and his staff of Tanner Matthews, Bryan Hodge, and Dillon Leveille were given ASC Coaching Staff of the Year honors going 29-10, winning the ASC Red Bracket Championship and playing for an ASC Championship in the Gold Bracket. This is the second time Hood has won the award also receiving it in 2016.
ETBU ended the season as ASC Tournament runners-up and this is the fourth season in the last seven years to have 29 or more wins in a season.