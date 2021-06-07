15-5A ACADEMIC TEAM: District 15-5A softball released the academic all-district team for the 2021 season. Honored players include:
Longview: Reagan Fleet, Bailey Quinn, Reagan Rios, Mia Taylor, Tia Taylor, Mariah Thompson; Pine Tree: Aubrey Irwin, Niya Williams, Gracie Rust, Dalah Montgomery, Raquel Ramirez, Rylie Medford; Marshall: Kendall Bickerdike, Kylie Coleman, Wendy DeLaPaz, Caitlyn Ellenburg, Wendy Esquivel, Alyson Roberson, Margaret Truelove; Hallsville: Mallory Pyle, Pamela Ah Quin, Mylie Anderson, Emma Black, Abby Dunagan, Sara Houston, Alayna McGrede, Maddie Melton, Danyelle Molina, Jaryn Nelson, Anahi Ramirez, Lily Soto; Sulphur Springs: Nylah Lindley, Tia Nash, Parris Pickett, Kinslei Smallwood, Kinley Friddle, Addison Caddell, Hanna Sells, Grace Magnuson, Addison DeSmet, Jadyn Harper; Mount Pleasant: Jalissa Alvarez, Ella Cross, BreAsia Hargrave, Amariya Miller, Carson Zachry, Conlee Zachry
FIRST TEE PROGRAM: The First Tee of the Piney Woods has released its summer schedule and is taking registrations.
The schedule at Alpine Target in Longview is June 8-27 (Tuesdays, PLAYer & Par, 8:30-10:30 a.m.), June 9-July 28 (Wednesdays, Birdie/Eagle & Teenager Class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.), June 10-July 29 (Thursdays, Girls Golf, 8:30-10:30 a.m.) and June 12-July 31 (Saturdays, PLAYer & Par, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Pee Wee, 11 a.m.-noon).
The schedule at Cherokee Golf Club in Jacksonville is June 12-July 31 (Saturdays, PLAYer & Par, 2-4 p.m.).
At Oaklawn Golf Course in Marshall, the schedule is June 7-July 26 (Mondays, PLAYer & Par, 5:30-7:30 p.m.).
At Templest Golf Course in Liberty City, the schedule is June 7-July 26 (Mondays, PLAYer & Par, 5-7 p.m. and Pee Wee, 5-6 p.m.).
At Oak Forest in Longview, the schedule is June 8-27 (Tuesdays, PLAYer & Par, 5:30-7:30 p.m.).
For information: www.firstteepineywoods.org or (903)753-1416.
KC TRYOUTS: Reigning Region XIV Conference champion Kilgore College will hold tryouts on July 10 at Masters Gymnasium.
Cost is $20, and tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Registration begins at noon, followed by tryouts promptly at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete and athletes will be contacted via phone by coaches regarding interest. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout.