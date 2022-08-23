MARSHALL TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now for Marshall vs. Tyler High on Friday. The contest is set for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.
Go to marshallisd.com/athletics to purchase tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the gate for cash. Tickets are $10 at the gate.
A clear bag policy will be enforced ( no backpacks, purses or bags). See the clear bag policy on the Marshall ISD website.
No outside food or drink will be allowed in the stadium.
Students 8th grade and under must be accompanied by and sit with their adult. All MISD students must wear or present student ID when requested.
SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: A Coed Labor Day Softball Tournament is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Hinsley Park in Longview.
Entry fee is $250 per team, with awards for first through third places.
USSSA rules will apply. Games will be 50 minutes, and it is a double-elimination event.
For information: (903) 331-8271.
LGSA WARM-UP: The Longview Girls Softball Association (LGSA) will host the 13th annual LGSA Ark-La-Tex High School Warm-Up Tournament Jan. 7-8. The event has a 40-team limit and will be held at Lear Park in Longview.
The tournament is for high school teams only. Junior varsity squads (4A, 5A and 6A) will play in the small school division. No select teams are allowed.
Entry fee is $200 for a four-game guarantee (2 pool play and a double elimination bracket). No pay at plate fees.
For information: Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125 or nhill100@aol.com.
PINEYWOODS CLASSIC: The first Pineywoods Classic is set for Nov. 4-6 at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
The event will feature a practice round, social hour and Calcutta on nov. 4 with competition set for Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.
Entry fee is $500 per team, with payout gross to first, second and third for each flight. Calcuta is 90% payout net to first, second and third for each flight.
Championship flight is 36 holes, four-ball. Second and third flight is 36 holes shamble. Flights determined by 50% of combined team handicap (must have confirmed GHIN handicap).
For information or to reserve a team spot: (504) 812-7953 or chdsimms@gmail.com.