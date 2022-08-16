H BANQUET: The annual Hallsville H Banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the high school cafeteria.
Former baseball coach Scott Mitchell and former baseball player Connor Reich will be inducted into the H Association’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Cost for the event is $15 (food catered by Cajun Tex), and tickets will be sold only at the door the night of the banquet.
COTHAM BENEFIT: A fundraiser for the Jeremy Cotham Sports Journalism Memorial Scholarship Fund is scheduled for Thursday at Jersey Mike’s in East Texas.
A portion (10%) of purchases go to Jeremy’s scholarship fund.
Jersey Mike’s stores taking part are located at 4754 S. Broadway (903-561-4955) and 1690 S. Beckham Ave. (903-747-3437) in Tyler and 3312 N. Fourth Street (903-663-3362) in Longview.
KTBB Sports Director Bill Coates will host his SportsTalk show (The Team 92.1-FM) from 4-6 p.m. at the Longview location.
Also at the Longview location sports memorabilia will be sold (bobble heads, NFL and MLB cards from Jeremy’s sports collection) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jeremy was a graduate of Longview High School, Kilgore College and UT Tyler. He was an intern and correspondent for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He died in 2015 at the age of 28 after a six-year battle with leukemia