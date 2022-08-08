MARSHALL TICKETS: Marshall Maverick season tickets are on sale now to the general public until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Visit marshallisd.com athletics to secure tickets.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 11:06 pm
For information: (903) 927-8772.
H BANQUET: The annual Hallsville H Banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the high school cafeteria.
Former baseball coach Scott Mitchell and former baseball player Connor Reich will be inducted into the H Association’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Cost for the event is $15 (food catered by Cajun Tex), and tickets will be sold only at the door the night of the banquet.
