FIRST TEE: Summer sessions for First Tee Piney Woods, a program for kids ages 5-18, runs through the end of July.
Classes are once a week for an hour and a half for six weeks. Cost for ages 7-9 is $85 and for ages 5-6 is $65.
Classes will be held at Alpine Targe Golf Center in Longview, Oak Lawn in Marshall, Cherokee Golf Course in Lake Port/Tatum and Tempest Golf Club in Liberty City.
The program is taught by PGA professionals Roy Pace, Mike Williams and Jack Goetz and, through golf lessons, also teaches nine core values: honesty, integrity, confidence, judgment, perseverance, sportsmanship, respect, responsibility and courtesy.
Young golfers will have opportunities to play in First Tee-hosted tournaments such as the PURE Championship at Pebble Beach. There are also opportunities to earn scholarships for college and leadership programs for high school golfers.
For information: emilymcgaugh@firstteepineywoods.or or (903) 753-1416.
API TOURNAMENT: The 53rd annual API Golf Tournament to benefit the APO Scholarship Fund is set for Friday at Tempest Golf Club.
Cost for the four-man scramble is $800 per team, which includes ditty bag, shirt, team photo, snacks and drinks on the course.
For information: easttexasapi.com.
JUNETEENTH SOFTBALL: The Juneteenth Men’s Softball Classic is set for June 18 at Hinsley Park in Longview.
Entry fee is $275 per team for the double elimination tournament (5 home runs out, run rule, 50-minute time limit, no senior bats).
For information: Lee Benton (903) 331-8271.
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: Finn’s Friends Pickleball Tournament is set for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Guthrie Park in Longview.
Play will be for men, women and mixed doubles teams. Food trucks will be available to purchase lunch/snacks, and there will also be outdoor games and a bounce house.
Finn’s Friends is a nonprofit organization raising awareness and finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The program also helps other families with assistance along the way.
For information, visit Finn’s Friends Facebook page or pickleballbrackets.com.
KC FOOTBALL COMBINE: Kilgore College football will hold a combine/tryouts from 10:30- 1 p.m. on July 16 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Check-in/registration is at 10 a.m. and the cost is $30.
Drills will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, position drills and 7 on 7.
The combine is open to all transfers, unsigned 2022 class and underclassmen.
KC HOOPS TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers basketball team will hold tryouts on Saturday, July 16.
The tryout is open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility. Cost is $20 and must be paid before the tryout.
Tryouts will be held at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium, with registration set for noon and tryouts beginning at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and T-shirts. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout, but coaches will be in contact with athletes if there is interest in that athlete joining the team.
For information: (903) 983-8270.