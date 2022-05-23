ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: Registration is open for the 2022 Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The tour opens on Tuesday, May 31 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview with an adult/youth event.
Other tournaments are Monday, June 6 (Meadowbrook Country Club, Kilgore), Thursday, June 9 (Texarkana Country Club), Monday June 13 (Northridge Country Club, Texarkana), Monday, June 20 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview), Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.
FIRST TEE: Summer sessions for First Tee Piney Woods, a program for kids ages 5-18, begin on June 6 and will run through the end of July.
Classes are once a week for an hour and a half for six weeks. Cost for ages 7-9 is $85 and for ages 5-6 is $65.
Classes will be held at Alpine Targe Golf Center in Longview, Oak Lawn in Marshall, Cherokee Golf Course in Lake Port/Tatum and Tempest Golf Club in Liberty City.
The program is taught by PGA professionals Roy Pace, Mike Williams and Jack Goetz and, through golf lessons, also teaches nine core values: honesty, integrity, confidence, judgment, perseverance, sportsmanship, respect, responsibility and courtesy.
Young golfers will have opportunities to play in First Tee-hosted tournaments such as the PURE Championship at Pebble Beach. There are also opportunities to earn scholarships for college and leadership programs for high school golfers.
For information: emilymcgaugh@firstteepineywoods.or or (903) 753-1416.
KC FOOTBALL COMBINE: Kilgore College football will hold a combine/tryouts from 10:30- 1 p.m. on July 16 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Check-in/registration is at 10 a.m. and the cost is $30.
Drills will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, position drills and 7 on 7.
The combine is open to all transfers, unsigned 2022 class and underclassmen.
KC SOFTBALL TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College softball team will hold open tryouts on May 28 at the Ballpark at KC Commons.
Pitchers and catchers will work from 9-11 a.m., and position players will work from noon-3 p.m.
Tryouts are for 2022 and 2023 high school graduates, and cost is $25.
For information: www.kilgore.edu or email: trobinson@kilgore.edu.
KC HOOPS TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers basketball team will hold tryouts on Saturday, July 16.
The tryout is open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility. Cost is $20 and must be paid before the tryout.
Tryouts will be held at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium, with registration set for noon and tryouts beginning at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and T-shirts. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout, but coaches will be in contact with athletes if there is interest in that athlete joining the team.
For information: (903) 983-8270.
API TOURNAMENT: The 53rd annual API Golf Tournament to benefit the APO Scholarship Fund is set for Friday, June 10 at Tempest Golf Club.
Cost for the four-man scramble is $800 per team, which includes ditty bag, shirt, team photo, snacks and drinks on the course.
For information: easttexasapi.com.