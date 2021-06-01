FIRST TEE PROGRAM: The First Tee of the Piney Woods has released its summer schedule and is taking registrations.
The schedule at Alpine Target in Longview is June 8-27 (Tuesdays, PLAYer & Par, 8:30-10:30 a.m.), June 9-July 28 (Wednesdays, Birdie/Eagle & Teenager Class, 8:30-10:30 a.m.), June 10-July 29 (Thursdays, Girls Golf, 8:30-10:30 a.m.) and June 12-July 31 (Saturdays, PLAYer & Par, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Pee Wee, 11 a.m.-noon).
The schedule at Cherokee Golf Club in Jacksonville is June 12-July 31 (Saturdays, PLAYer & Par, 2-4 p.m.).
At Oaklawn Golf Course in Marshall, the schedule is June 7-July 26 (Mondays, PLAYer & Par, 5:30-7:30 p.m.).
At Tempest Golf Course in Liberty City, the schedule is June 7-July 26 (Mondays, PLAYer & Par, 5-7 p.m. and Pee Wee, 5-6 p.m.).
At Oak Forest in Longview, the schedule is June 8-27 (Tuesdays, PLAYer & Par, 5:30-7:30 p.m.).
For information: www.firstteepineywoods.org or (903)753-1416.
KC TRYOUTS: Reigning Region XIV Conference champion Kilgore College will hold tryouts on June 5 and July 10 at Masters Gymnasium.
Cost is $20, and tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Registration begins at noon, followed by tryouts promptly at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete and athletes will be contacted via phone by coaches regarding interest. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout.